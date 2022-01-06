Americans are becoming less religious by the day, and depending on who you ask, this slide is “what’s wrong with America” today.
The latest Pew Research Center study on religious affiliation shows about 3-in-10 U.S. adults consider themselves religious “nones.” That leaves 7-in-10 adults affiliated with Christianity or another religion, but even of those, about 4-in-10 consider religion “very important” in their lives. Another finding is that fewer than half of Americans pray daily, with 45% saying they do, down from 58% in 2007. About 32% say they pray weekly, and that’s up from 22% in 2007, but 22% now say they seldom or never pray.
Some of this change is generational, with the number of millennials and Gen Z attending church or affiliating with religion well below those of Baby Boomers and Gen X. That’s likely to be an existential problem for churches in the future, as research shows children who grow up without organized religion are less likely to join houses of worship when they become adults.
Why does it matter? Well, there’s positive social outcomes — community trust, community service and civic engagement, among others — well associated with religious involvement. America could use more of all of those.
Fortunately, the secular tide is hardly set in stone, especially in deeply religious Texas and the South. Now is the time for churches to rise up in their communities and bridge the gulf before it widens further. Outreach is a great place to start, and as counterintuitive as it may feel, be sure to tell people what’s going on before and after. Reach out to local media like the newspaper, and don’t rely solely on social media — the algorithms are not reliable, and your message may go only as far as your current audience.
There’s been a lack of communication from our area churches, so much so that publication of Thursday’s Faith page was stopped late last year. It was a heartbreaking decision to make, but it was the only course of action because most weeks the only faith-related news was a few paragraphs of service times. It doesn’t have to be like that. The page can return if churches and their leaders are willing to make their voices heard.
The strength of religion in our community will depend on the strength of the church behind it. It’s not impossible to turn the tide. It will just take a little faith.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.