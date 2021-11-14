You’ll have to excuse me this week. I’m mourning the demise of my Chromebook. It’s not dead yet, but it can’t meet my needs much longer.
All Chromebooks have built-in end-of-service dates assigned by Google that lets buyers know with certainty how long they will be supported with automatic updates for both hardware and software. For my Samsung Chromebook 2, end-of-service came in September — seven years after its release.
I bought my Samsung Chromebook 2 for about $250 in November 2014, a month after Samsung released the Intel version of the device. The model was introduced in May 2014, but the Exynos 5 Octa CPU was underwhelming and a battery hog. Not only was the Intel CPU more energy efficient — allowing the Chromebook 2 to have a nine-hour battery life — Samsung made other improvements, like reinforced ports and new display housing to increase the computer’s durability.
I can attest to that durability. After seven years, there’s hardly a ding on the outside of Chromebook 2. Most of the visible wear is seen on the keys, many of which no longer bear the letters they represent. The trackpad’s left corner also sticks if you push the area too close to the edge. Other than that, this thing has been a tank. It still regularly gets more than 7.5 hours of battery life, and it lasts for weeks when powered off. It still starts up pretty quickly, taking about five or so seconds to get to the log-in screen when powered off.
The issue isn’t the hardware, which, despite its age, is more than sufficient to run a Linux install. Chromebooks support a full Linux desktop via their dual-boot mode, and that would work if I wanted to dedicate the time to it. And I might, as a hand-me-down to my kids.
No, the issue is security. With my Chromebook 2 now past its end-of-service date, Google will no longer update any of its programs, including the Chrome browser, and that’s a big security concern. Especially since my Chromebook is used with my personal and work accounts.
I likely would have replaced it in September as a birthday gift to myself if my kids hadn’t accidentally broken my wife’s Chromebook screen. Asus could take lessons in durability from Samsung. Anyway, we’re working on replacing her computer so she can continue her freelance writing work. We thought we had it replaced earlier this month. Walmart had a great Black Friday deal on the Samsung Chromebook 4, priced at $87. Turns out not even Samsung’s durability can withstand a toss and a bounce during delivery. We returned it that night because its screen was busted.
So, I’m shopping for new Chromebooks while staring at mine and wondering how long I can get away with working on it before the security risk is too big to ignore. Luckily, if you’re going to find a Chromebook steal, it’ll be this month thanks to holiday sales.
If there’s one thing to take away from this prattle, it’s this: Pay attention to end-of-service dates for any Chromebook you plan to purchase. You can find the list by googling “Auto Update Policy Google.” Manufacturers are listed alphabetically. Find the model, and Google will tell you when auto updates will end. Look for one a few years out. Dividing the price of the Chromebook by the number of years of service lets you compare devices on an annual cost basis. That’s a good way to get the most bang for your buck, like I did with my Chromebook 2.
