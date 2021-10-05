The Paris News has several times now asked for your support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, a federal bill that will help local newspapers, and we are asking again.
The act is now before the House Ways and Means Committee, and it is part of the $3.5 trillion budget reconcillation package. It calls for employment tax credits for print or digital local newspapers that employ local journalists, like this one. It also calls for tax credits for businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees that advertise with local newspapers, local radio or local TV stations. And the act provides a tax credit to local newspaper subscribers — you — to help cover 80% of your subscription cost the first year and 50% each year after up to five years.
For newspapers like The Paris News, the most important part is the payroll tax credit. Providing local news takes local journalists, yet as newspapers continue to struggle as Facebook and Google continue to eat up advertising dollars, newsrooms across America have been gutted. Too many newspapers have become shells of themselves, offering whatever stories come across the wire and not having enough local journalists to handle the beats that are important to readers.
“And when you lose a small daily or a weekly, you lose the journalist who was gonna show up at your school board meeting, your planning board meeting, your county commissioner meeting,” said Penny Abernathy, a professor at the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. That impacts transparency and accountability, she said, and research shows taxes go up and voter participation goes down.
Regardless of your position on the $3.5 trillion spending package, ask your lawmakers to find a way to keep the Local Journalism Sustainability Act intact.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.