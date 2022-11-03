Thumbs up to all the assorted community groups and businesses that offered Halloween fun in the ‘trunk or treat’ events across the Red River Valley region.
The ‘trunk or treat’ option allows for safe dispersal of candies and treats to ghoulish goblins and other scary characters local children dressed as for the annual night of mischievous deeds and costumed fun.
Having safe spaces for our community’s children in this modern age of online predators and other unsavory adults who prey on kids is both needed and welcome.
Kudos to all those who made Halloween in the Red River Valley safe.
A hefty thumbs down is warranted to anyone who engages in racially motivated insults, vitriol, harassment or spews offensive racial slurs, taunts, words or phrases to others.
We at The Paris News have received what appear to be from initial reports disturbing and sad claims of alleged racial slurs at a local school; and supposed inappropriate and inconsiderate face-painting by a local employee of a business.
We are working to learn more of these alleged incidents, and while we do not want to pass judgment on anyone before full stories are known, it is clear that any incident of these types that may occur is gross and unwanted in our community.
A big thumbs up to all the girls volleyball players in the region, who recently completed their regular seasons. Volleyball is the primary girl’s sport in the fall, and competes at times for media coverage with football in pigskin crazy Texas. We are thankful for the outstanding female student athletes in gyms across the Red River Valley and their athletic prowess on the courts. Good luck to those in the UIL playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.