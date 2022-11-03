Thumbs Up Thumbs Down.jpg

Thumbs up to all the assorted community groups and businesses that offered Halloween fun in the ‘trunk or treat’ events across the Red River Valley region.

The ‘trunk or treat’ option allows for safe dispersal of candies and treats to ghoulish goblins and other scary characters local children dressed as for the annual night of mischievous deeds and costumed fun.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.