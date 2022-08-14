The rains have been tantalizing. They have fallen here and there, but certainly not everywhere!
Rain brings grazing, hay, crop production, cooler temperatures and so much more.
But one thing that we haven’t had to worry about around here is not having enough water to drink or take a bath in!
Seems inconceivable, doesn’t it? But as I watched another cloud make noise and promises but produce no rain I remembered back to my childhood, way back in 1956.
There was no county wide water system then. Deport’s water came from a couple of “lakes” that weren’t very large and were nearly dry.
It became dire enough that the National Guard came twice a week to Main Street. There they filled containers people brought with drinking water. We were on serious water conservation and the tap water wasn’t to be used for drinking.
I was scared of those soldiers in their uniforms with the big rumbling trucks and the “water buffalos” full of clean, safe H2O. My grandmother Jeffus told me, “They’re just boys about the age of your brothers, here to help.”
That was a terrible year in a farming community. Basically there were no crops to be harvested. The grasshoppers seemed to be everywhere, decimating any leaf that was managing to survive the drought.
Mother and grandmother would empty our iced tea glasses and tea dregs carefully into pitchers so I could take that precious liquid out to carefully pour around the few surviving roses and mom’s beloved gardenia.
Even bath water was taken out to water plants, trip after trip made lugging buckets.
Moving forward to still-distant 1969 I remember the first year of our marriage. Thomas and I lived in a little frame house on FM 1503 outside of Deport. We had a cistern, not a well. On black land wells are rare! Cisterns collect rainwater from the roof into an underground, jug shaped brick space.
The system works as long as it has one necessary element. Rain. And that first summer there was once again a scarcity of that.
Now, there was no way to check the water level. Well, there kind of was. It seemed a guarantee that when one or the other of us was in the old cast iron tub, all lathered with soap in the middle of a nice bath, there would be an ominous, deep “bloop” and that was it. Done. No more water. Perhaps one muddy drip. There one sat, invariably at the maximum soaped-up stage, never in the rinse stage.
Having to dry off with a dry towel and no rinse was no fun. Soap leaves a really nasty film, just like those old commercials on TV said.
Thomas would borrow Babe Cheshire’s water hauling truck, go over to the gin and pay $3 for 1,000 gallons of water. It was always nice to know that we had water back in the cistern.
That first summer we did that several times. And, after 53 years of marriage, I still remember one of the most frustrating things ever about it. It hadn’t rained. We knew the cistern was low. And the wonderful Lamar County Water Supply system was being installed. There I was, at home, when the employees began flushing sections of line. Right in front of our house. Bubbling up in the trench in front of my house. Running down the ditch by the hundreds of gallons not 30 feet from the cistern! That water was so clean, clear and so… unobtainable!
I tried and tried to think of some way to divert that ditch full into the cistern but couldn’t figure it out.
It was a relief to move into the new little house on Fourth Street back in Deport a year later. Their water faucets didn’t run out in the middle of baths or cooking.
In 1983 we bought land very close to FM 1503, just around the corner, and lived in a dairy barn while we built the home we live in now. From the moment we moved there we simply had to connect to a water meter. No worries.
Thinking about these little water shortage tales made me realize how wonderful county wide water systems really are! In parts of the world where every house doesn’t have a well, they have relieved a lot of problems.
Now, very few of us, young or old, can truly conceive of just how wonderful the safe, good water we have available at the twist of a faucet really is. But I can.
And no, I do not want to go back to the”good old days”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.