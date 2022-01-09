Do you know how much information about you, your family and your friends is available online for companies to sell or for hackers to take?
For many, the answer is “a lot.” Whether you’ve answered a company’s question online or granted an app permission on your phone, you’ve handed over some valuable information that companies can and will use to make a profit. That information includes demographics, household salary, your address, your contact list, the number of people in your household, your search history, your hair color and even your pants size. It can even include your travel history if any app is tracking your location.
This intrusiveness is why we see online privacy coming to the forefront of politics in a bipartisan way, and it’s why it should be at the forefront of your mind. The law already requires companies to tell you what information they’ll gather and how they’ll use it, and they do that in their terms of use or privacy statements, which almost nobody reads in their entirety. The documents are often so long it would take John Moschitta Jr. — the fast-talking FedEx and Micro Machine ad guy — an hour to go through them. They’re also written in legal jargon, which makes for a rather dry reading experience.
The new year is a great time for a digital cleanse. Go through your phone and see which apps you’re using and which ones you’re not. Before you get rid of the apps you’re not using, go into your account and see if you can request your data as a download. Then delete your account before deleting the app.
You can do the same thing with the websites you visit. Always see what information you can download — so you don’t lose anything and so you can see what information a site has on you — before deleting your account. Keep in mind that it can take months for a company to actually delete your account or data. For example, Facebook will take up to 90 days to delete your data. You can change your mind during the first 30 days and reinstate your account as though you never left. It’s safe to assume the same is true of your data on other Facebook (now Meta) owned social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.
Your data with Google could exist for up to six months after you delete it. Certain information can disappear immediately, like a YouTube video from your watch history, the company’s policy states. Complete data deletion can take up to two months, and that’s because each Google storage system has its own detailed process for deletion, the company says. Be warned, though: Data on Google’s encrypted backup storage can remain for up to six months.
Apple is getting serious about user information. Starting Jan. 31, Apple will require apps to let you delete any accounts created in the app. I would issue the same caution as with Facebook and Google in that deletion may take a while.
A digital cleanse can be an eye-opening experience to how much of your personal data you’ve given away to companies to sell. And since it can take some time for that information to be scrubbed clean, I’d say the sooner you get started, the better.
