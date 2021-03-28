I am submitting this article in support of the bond proposal for North Lamar Independent School District. My wife and I have been residents of North Lamar ISD for more than 40 years. Both our children and our grandchildren have been fortunate enough to have attended North Lamar schools. The quality of education and skills offered have been, and are, quite impressive.
The time is overdue, however, to make needed repairs, replacements and safety improvements at our campuses. Our delay and temporary fix approach/patch-up efforts of the past have only resulted in wasted funds, further infrastructure degradation and increasing costs. Interest rates are currently low, and while construction costs have increased over the last few years, they are expected to continue growing.
Some will say that the bond should only address the core necessities of the classroom, i.e., the three Rs. If that is your preference, the option of voting selectively will be offered. However, I suggest that facility improvements in such areas as vocational training, athletics, music and arts must also be supported so that our kids can best be prepared for future success. In today’s world, the educational experience must include training in teamwork, discipline, organization, technical and social skills, much of which is best attained through the extracurricular activities.
I realize that an increase in taxes is always a concern, but we have to make wise choices regarding the investment in our children, staff retention and operational efficiencies. My age, like that of many of you, enables me to take advantage of the homestead exemption honored by North Lamar. Thus no tax increase for a qualifying homestead. For those who will experience an increase, the rates should be comparable to tax costs in other nearby districts. For many, the estimated tax increase for the complete package would amount to less than $1 a day per $100,000 valuation or a lesser increase for partial proposition approval.
I encourage all folks in the district to review the specifics of the bond proposal as each area is addressed. I hope you will agree that this is a well thought out package with the best interest of our children in mind. Let’s consider the future of our school district and ensure the continued excellent tradition of North Lamar ISD.
