I’ll never forget 8-year-old Johnny, and the excitement on his face when my youngest daughter and I pulled up in front of a small house on East Washington Street. It was just days before Christmas in the mid 1980s, and we were delivering brand new toys and a food basket to Lollypop Learning Center children whose parents we knew were struggling to make ends meet.
Little Johnny could not contain his excitement as he continued to hug me while saying, ‘Thank you Miss Mary; I love you.” Tears welled in his mother’s eyes as she expressed her gratitude, and my heart swelled with the satisfaction of making a child’s Christmas a little brighter.
Today, we can all make Christmas a little brighter for the Johnnys and Susies in our community by participating in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree drive. Because of the coronavirus pandemic that has cost so many jobs, the need is great this year.
“This year we are trying to rescue Christmas, and make sure no child goes without because there are a lot of people on layoff or with reduced hours,” Capt. Martha Higdon said.
Because Walmart is partnering with The Salvation Army, shopping is available online for both the Angel Tree and for the toy drive. Last year, The Salvation Army passed out more than 500 toys the week before Christmas. More than 750 children are expected to benefit this year through both the Angel tree and toy drive.
To receive an Angel, email Higdon at martha.higdon@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 903-784-7548.
“We will get an Angel off a tree and email the information,” Higdon said. “That way people can still participate and never have to leave the house. Just go to the Walmart website, select clothing items, toys or whatever on the child’s wish list and they will ship it to us, or we pick it up from Walmart.”
To participate, google Salvation Army Paris Holiday 2020, and that will take you to the Rescue Christmas site. Choose Angel Tree and shop from the Army’s toy registry at Walmart. At this site, sign ups also are available to donate to the Red Kettle Drive, or even host a virtual kettle drive of your own and challenge family, friends or others to participate. Signups for bell ringers also are available, a great activity for families to teach their children the importance of volunteering and giving to others.
Virtual opportunities to “rescue Christmas” abound, and you don’t have to leave the comfort of your favorite recliner to participate. Join me in making some child’s Christmas a little brighter this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.