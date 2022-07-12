Most everyone has heard of speed skating, speed dating and even speed reading, but how about speed vacationing?
Not only have I heard of it, I experienced it at an early age.
It was 1963. It was August and we still hadn’t taken our annual two-week vacation to somewhere wonderful as we had all the previous years.
My mom had been in and out of the hospital that year, so mom and dad’s usual trip planning was tossed aside by matters more important.
Anyway, one wonderfully warm day, dad came home and asked us three kids to gather in the den.
He just told us, “mom was going to be in the hospital for a while, so pack some things; we’re leaving in the morning.”
Being the middle child, you know the independent and inquisitive one, I asked where are we going.
He just said to see the country.
Did we ever.
I could not begin to tell what our route was, but we did make a huge arc from our starting point in Texas that took us east to western North Carolina and then north to Chicago then back toward Texas through Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
We went through 14 states in 16 days.
I can remember my sister asking, “Are we ever going to stop?”
Yes, there were some long rides, but we did stop.
One stop I remember was Gatlinburg in Tennessee where we went to a museum of some kind and learned that Gatlinburg was a pro-Union town in a Confederate state and there was a battle there 100 years before we got there. The Union troops won the battle.
We also stopped at Lookout Mountain where a sign said we could see seven states. If I saw seven states there was no way of knowing which was which.
There was also some kind of Civil War tourist place that was near a huge painting of a soldier on the side of a rocky hill with a sign saying Civil War dioramas inside. I didn’t know what a diorama was until we went inside. I was a bit disappointed, as I hoped the dioramas would be bigger.
There was rock candy somewhere around there, so that was a nice treat to ease the disappointment of the tiny dioramas.
We zipped through the Blue Ridge Mountains and cruised through the Smoky Mountains at just the right time of the day to see the misty covering of the mountain tops that give the area its name.
We saw the bluegrass of Kentucky and the cornfields of Iowa.
There was some kind of fair going on in Nebraska, but dad said we didn’t have time to stop, not even for just a candied apple.
I know we went through Arkansas at some point because there is a picture of my older sister and little brother standing next to a Welcome to Arkansas sign that I was swinging from.
When we got back to Big B we had seen big cities, small towns and eaten at several mom and pop diners.
In Chicago, we saw the huge, stately Wrigley Building and the historic Water Tower, which we were told survived the great fire of 1871, which was news to me in 1963.
We drove past the second tallest capitol in the U.S., the Tower of the Plains, in Lincoln, Neb., and got to hear daddy bad mouth White Castle “hamburgers” in Indianapolis.
After unpacking the car my sister said something like: “This is the tiredest I have ever been, but I ain’t gonna sit for a week.
That is one of the few times I agreed with her back then.
