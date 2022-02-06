I picked the wrong week to start reading Twitter.
After what I’ve seen on the social media platform this week, I’ve come to the conclusion that either the American education system is failing us from the ground up or ignorance is Americans’ preferred state of being. I lean toward the latter given that my elementary school-age children have a firm grasp of American rights.
What I’m talking about is the First Amendment, and how it’s been dragged into a spat between musician Neil Young and audio streaming service Spotify. The 76-year-old rocker demanded that Spotify pull his music from its catalog if it continues to air Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, which Young believes is broadcasting Covid-19 misinformation. Young’s protest came after dozens of doctors and scientists wrote Spotify about Rogan’s discussion with Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who is banned from Twitter for spreading Covid-19 misinformation.
Young was joined in protest by fellow musicians Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren and Graham Nash. Rock band Belly put the message “Delete Spotify” in the background of its Spotify page, although their music remained, the Associated Press reported.
Spotify is standing strong with Rogan, who apologized on Instagram for the controversy while promising to include more viewpoints on his podcast. Spotify’s stance wasn’t unexpected given the more than $100 million it’s paying Rogan for exclusive rights to his podcast. Still, the protest has proven costly for Spotify, which lost somewhere between $2 billion and $4 billion in market value as shares tumbled.
That brings us around to the commentary on Twitter, where it seems like everyone from music industry journalists to fast food workers weighed in on the controversy. It’s here I’ve seen too many people supporting Spotify and Rogan by attacking Young saying he’s “trampling” First Amendment rights.
i am suing neil young for violating the first amendment https://t.co/oQjV4LxOIF— mark (@kept_simple) January 25, 2022
Ironically, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young are trampling over the very same first amendment they banked on to give them the voice they used to make themselves extravagantly wealthy as counter-culture songwriters in the first place. https://t.co/rvIHU7b5Ux— Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) January 29, 2022
Until these tweets, I was completely unaware that Neil Young is a U.S. government.
Here’s a refresher on the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
There are five rights, or freedoms, protected by the First Amendment — and that’s an important point to remember. The amendment protects rights from government infringement; it does not grant those rights. Protected are the freedoms of religion, speech and the press, as well as the right to peaceful assembly and the right to petition the government. The First Amendment’s protections apply to all levels of U.S. government.
That’s as far as it goes, though. Young’s protest of Spotify might be an attempt to silence Rogan, but there’s no First Amendment violation going on. That’s simply the free market. People who support Young and not Rogan can take their business away from Spotify to another music streaming service, and people who support Rogan won’t miss Young’s music on Spotify. Neither Young, Rogan or Spotify is capable of trampling anyone’s First Amendment rights — because they are not governments.
I don’t care whether Young or Rogan comes out on top. I’m not a Neil Young fan, nor have I ever listened to a Joe Rogan podcast. I’m not a Spotify subscriber, either. My only interest is combating the continued misunderstanding of our First Amendment rights, which at this point just seems like intentional disregard.
