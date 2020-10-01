I knew better, but I waited anyway. On the off-hand chance anything interesting or informative or constructive was going to come out of the presidential debate Tuesday night, I held off writing this until Wednesday morning. As I feared, it was a complete waste of time.
In the end, I learned nothing new or substantive about the participants — all three of them — that I didn’t already know. A confession is in order, though. I didn’t directly watch the debate, nor listen to it in real time. On a hunch (of the inevitable), I just went to bed early with a good swashbuckling sci-fi novel. This morning I simply logged online and surveyed the howling mobs on various sites of both sides for a pretty fair indication of how it went.
Note I did not say “winner.” There never is a winner in these things. That’s not what they were designed for. That “winner” contest happens in November. Debates are basically 11th hour sideshows in a last ditch effort to swing the squishy center one way or another. The “base” on either side has no intention to, nor will move either way, no matter what the media and political pundits gin up and squeal about.
It certainly made no difference here. I’ve been paying attention to deeds, not words — and taking notes all along. Those are a lot harder to disguise and spin than the electioneering rhetoric of pandering and promises of convenience. Joe Biden could have cold-quoted the entire Constitution, and Donald Trump could have tearfully sung Joan Baez and neither one would have changed a single scintilla of what these two men have done in the name of “service” for and to the good people, justice, peace and dignity — and treasury — of the United States of America.
At the risk of letting the cat out of the bag early, one of the most seminal and sermonal comments of the evening came from the former vice president when he said, “I am the Democratic party right now!” Pay attention to the man on this. The plain fact of the matter is, that was not only honest and accurate, but watershed truth.
And that brings me around to the crux of the matter. By habit I deal with and vote for folks based on the content of their character as illustrated by their own deeds rather than any notion of skin color, sex, age, gender or creed — or party. But that latter is rapidly changing.
When it comes down to it, these principles mean I just cannot bring myself to consider voting for a man whose past behavior and rhetoric — ethical and criminal breaches included — can’t pass the stink test.
I’ve also never responded well to being threatened. A big part of the process of moving forward through cocksure ignorance to thoughtful uncertainty has been coming to know and understand both my own best qualities and my worst. Knowing both internal and external trigger points is an integral part of that. It lets a fellow de-energize those circuits when it’s necessary and wise to do so.
It makes life easier and holds down on the unnecessary drama. (It also helps frustrate the kind of people who delight in probing and poking until they get a reaction.) Under circumstances when a response is needed, it allows you to choose the more effective time, strength and means. It helps keep responses measured and appropriate. It is also the fundamental skill involved in the process of, “givin’ ’em rope.”
Recent demands — particularly from the left — and the quiet acceptance of them include, “Biden wins or we burn it down,” and “We’re shutting this country down if Trump does that!” (“That,” being his sworn constitutional duty).
On the face of it, that sure sounds a lot like, “The riots, looting, burning and murders will maybe stop when your votes change!”
It puts one in mind of a recent comment or two from a former first lady, family and foundation — which by all accounts seems to enjoy a higher body count than many deployed military combat units.
From the voting booth here at The Paper Radio, sorry folks, but after taking a good long look at the evidence, I’d rather vote for a cat box than anyone involved with the modern Democrat Party.
