I am troubled by our elected officials, from the president on down, who keep throwing out false actuations about voter fraud.
The president claimed before the election in 2016 that the only way he would lose would be because it was rigged. After he won, he then claimed the reason he didn’t win the popular vote was because so many illegals had voted. Leading up to this election, he again claims it will be rigged and that the Democrats are trying to steal the election.
Now, I read in Sunday’s paper that our lieutenant governor said the only way the Democrats will win is if they steal the election. They both try to portray the Democrats as cheats and the mail-in ballot as crooked. Both of these are false narratives.
I have written before and will state again that I am a 75-year-old Christian male who normally votes Democrat, so I have some biases. Our elections are run locally under the guidance of our state officials under our state laws. These elections are carried out by local elected officials and local people that work the polls. These are people that may be Democrats or Republicans. They are your friends, your neighbors and people you may attend church with.
I find it very offensive when these actuations are made. I have worked in elections with these people and find them to be good, honest people. When we lose faith in our election process, we are going down a very dark path. In closing, there has been millions of dollars spent trying to prove voter fraud or election fraud with very little found. There are dishonest people who do dishonest things, but I have faith in our system that they will be minimal.
The president and lieutenant governor may want to look at the only recent election that was overturned with election fraud, and that was the Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina were one of my fellow Baptists and a Republican had to step aside before he perjured himself and a new election had to be held.
