On the front page of today’s paper is a story about Jeff Morrison, owner of Blossom’s popular Weezy’s Cafe, and his experiences in independent filmmaking.
Morrison has been in two indy films in the last decade, the most recent made by Bryan N. Hadley, a friend of Morrison’s since they were kids, spending summers hanging out at Hadley’s grandmother’s home.
I first became acquainted with Hadley in 2016 when the budding actor, director and screenwriter brought a film crew and a cast of actors to Blossom to the family farm, built in 1871, to film scenes for a feature film called “All Way Bent.” When I heard there was a film crew in town I reached out trying to get an interview but their schedule and mine just would not mesh, and I ended up conducting the interview via email.
“We concluded filming today at set locations in Paris including Cattlemen’s Auction, Paris Bakery, David’s Meat Market, Jewelry Shoppe of Paris, Noyes Stadium, Paris post office outside — just on steps — a part of Lamar County land office, the Square, and Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church Paris,” he wrote. “It has all been a joy and merchants and the public have just been phenomenal.”
The entire film was made in just six days.
Bryan Hadley is a character actor, a director and a writer who is known to turn his hand to just about any aspect of filmmaking in the film industry in Austin. As a child he spent summers in Blossom with his grandmother, a local teacher. His parents, Steve and Patricia Hadley raised him in Longview. He is married with three children and lives in the Austin area.
Hadley’s mother now owns the family farm and she and her son have been renovating the property. The barn on the property is used these days as a film studio, and his production company is known as Blossom Tree Communications. He calls his studio on the property Paris Film Studios.
“(The barn) was built by my great-great-grandfather, Texas Senator William E. Moore, Hadley wrote. “He built it in 1871.”
When developing the script for “‘Dans Le Ville,” he said he recalled his childhood days with Morrison and wanted to give his friend, who he called “such good people,” a “key moment” in the film, to give the story “clarity and goodness.”
The filming took place last summer in Blossom and just recently, Hadley sent word to The Paris News that his latest film had been picked up by the streaming platform Amazon Prime and was available for viewing.
Hadley hinted in the same email that he was planning to hold auditions for his next film, a World War 2 epic called “The Haul to Aswan,” in Paris. He also said he was going to use the studio in Blossom for some of the shoot. He called it shooting “green screen scenes.”
Just the other day, Hadley sent another email, announcing that he will hold auditions for a variety of parts in that film next Tuesday from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Plaza Theater downtown. He will be casting for lead roles as well as supporting roles, which will be paid positions, male and female ranging in age from 20s to 60s plus. Hadley said he is looking for people with Texas accents, as well as actors who can pull off German and/or French accents.
“We are very happy to bring this film home to Lamar County,” Hadley said. “Moreover, I’m thrilled that Lamar County talent will be selected for this film and will help further their dreams and career in film or theatre.”
To see a trailer for “The Haul to Aswan” visityoutube.com/watch?v=KmL1AbhEXkU.
Hadley is also looking to hire two non-acting positions for the work he plans to do here. First, a set/prop decorator who will be in charge of following the script for each scene of the film and will decorate the set or scene accordingly (knowledge of 1920s and 1940s history is very helpful); and a director of wardrobe. The person will have to be acutely aware of WW2 period history.
I encourage our residents with ambitions to be in a film to come to the Plaza Theater Tuesday and to try out for a part, or for one of the jobs. If nothing else, we can all show our support for the creative people who are making the effort to bring a new and different industry to our locale. There are people in this town who have been saying for years, me included, that Lamar County needs to court filmmakers more aggressively. We have the looks, lots of them, and we certainly have the talent and the creativity for film, right here, right now. Perhaps this is our chance to become a star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.