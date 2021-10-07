Delay, that’s a word we’ve all become familiar with during the Covid-19 pandemic. For some, it amounts to an inconvenience. For others, it can mean the difference between life and death.
Although the pandemic has thrust health into the spotlight, the attention has been on preventing and slowing virus spread. Other health matters have taken a back seat — even as our local health care providers urge those experiencing medical emergencies to seek help at an emergency room.
One health care matter seemingly put on the back burner has been cancer screenings, especially breast and cervical cancer screenings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late June reported that the total number of cancer screening tests received by women through its National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program declined by 87% for breast cancer and 84% for cervical cancer during April 2020 as compared with the previous five-year averages for that month.
“Prolonged delays in screening related to the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to delayed diagnoses, poor health consequences and an increase in cancer disparities among women already experiencing health inequities,” the CDC reported.
The CDC also reported that screening rates began to recover in June 2020, showing a correlation with a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in spring 2020. If so, it’s possible screenings were delayed during the latest Covid-19 case spike fueled by the Delta variant.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s an excellent time to remember why cancer screenings are so important and to schedule any annual screenings that might have been skipped.
You might have noticed that Sunday’s edition featured quite a bit of pink. The first Sunday edition is The Paris News’ Pink Edition in support of breast cancer awareness. The edition featured stories on two breast cancer survivors and Texas Oncology, a local cancer care center.
Throughout this month, you’ll continue to see articles and commentaries discussing breast cancer as well as prevention and detection. Considering that 1 in 8 U.S. women are expected to develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime, it’s an important subject to tackle. And men, breast cancer can affect you too.
Early detection is the best tool in the fight against breast cancer, and it’s those annual screenings that help the most.
To learn more, visit breastcancer.org.
Klark Byrd
