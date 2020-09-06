Have you thanked a teacher lately?
Now is a good time to do so as students head back to school during the most uncertain of times.
In a normal year, back-to-school time brings great joy to all involved; however, 2020 has been anything but a normal year. As schools return to in-person learning, stress and anxiety levels are high not only for parents, but teachers and administrators as well.
This year has been filled with uncertainties, none more apparent than for teachers. When schools closed after Spring Break, teachers immediately switched from in-person to distance learning. I am amazed at how quickly educators shifted gears, many learning to use unfamiliar software applications such as Zoom and Google Classroom.
Not only were teachers required to quickly adapt to new technology, they also needed to adjust to a whole new way of teaching to keep students engaged. Throughout the process, teachers tried their best to keep students motivated while attending to their emotional needs as well.
Then came summer break with no knowledge of whether schools would open in the fall. Until less than a month ago, teachers did not know whether they would be teaching students in the classroom or remotely.
As it turns out, most will be teaching both ways as the Texas Education Agency requires school districts to offer both in-person and virtual classes — a double whammy for teachers who now must prepare lessons in two different formats.
In addition, teachers are expected to keep students and themselves safe from Covid-19 by ongoing sanitizing of classrooms, by encouraging frequent hand washing and sanitizing, by monitoring proper face mask usage of older students and, in the case of younger students, maintaining social distancing — an impossible task.
I have no doubt the vast majority of teachers will rise to the occasion and impart academic knowledge to students and attempt to fulfill social and emotional needs as well.
While the coronavirus is by no means under control and anytime people gather there’s a chance of one person spreading it to another, teachers and administrators understand the importance of school and in-person learning.
Teachers, particularly, must be under a tremendous amount of stress, fearing for their own safety as well as for their loved ones at home. They are definitely on the front lines now in exposure to the coronavirus, and we all should be supportive.
If you haven’t thanked a teacher lately, now would be a good time to do so.
