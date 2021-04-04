It takes an awful lot of courage to put yourself out there, and no one puts themselves out there like candidates seeking an elected office.
We’re just two weeks away from early voting, and over the next few editions, you’ll be reading profiles of the men and women who seek the public’s vote to be the officeholder for the seat they’re seeking. Thumbs up to them for talking with us so readers can better get to know the person behind the name on the ballot, and thumbs up to them for putting themselves out there in service to their community.
Not every open seat in the region has someone willing to fill it — in fact, in Honey Grove, aldermen looking to step down learned that until they have a successor, they’re basically stuck with the duties of their seat. That’s a losing situation for all.
With any luck, someone willing to fulfill the duties of the seat will step forward, even if just for one term.
Thumbs up too this week to all who have received their Covid-19 vaccine. Local officials and health care representatives have attributed our continuously falling rates of active Covid-19 cases and related hospitalizations to continued use of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and increasing rates of vaccination.
Early on, there was a lot of distrust regarding the vaccine. Many of us had never lived through a pandemic with a new virus, and Hollywood has long taught us that some attempt to cure a virus would cause a worldwide zombie apocalypse. But as we see many of our friends and family members getting the vaccine, even the most hesitant are starting to realize that vaccines will help lift us from the depths of the pandemic.
Thank you to everyone who have gotten their vaccine, and thank you to those who are currently on a registration list. If you’re still on the fence about the vaccine, talk to someone who got theirs and see what they say.
Thumbs down this week to Senate Bill 7, a Texas bill that would limit extended early voting hours, prohibit drive-thru voting and make it illegal for local election officials to proactively send applications to vote by mail to voters, even if they qualify. Bill author Sen. Bryan Hughes said the bill addresses areas “where bad actors can take advantage, so Texans can feel confident that their elections are fair, honest and open.” Except Texas’s 2020 election wasn’t questioned; other state’s elections were. You can’t fix other states’s election processes by increasing restrictions on your own.
