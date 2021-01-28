I disagree thoroughly with making any kind of specific resolution in the new year. I think it’s a marketing campaign, taking a tradition and pushing it into commercial bologna, like DeBeers and diamonds.
In 1938, they actually created the idea of a diamond engagement ring. Prior to that, an engagement ring could be anything. But because DeBeers owned the monopoly on diamonds — and wanted to grow their sales — they invented a marketing campaign calling for diamond engagement rings and instituting the ridiculous “three months salary” guideline. It means engagement rings should cost three months salary for the guy buying it, according to DeBeers.
It’s completely arbitrary and ridiculous. Diamond is just carbon that’s been excessively pressurized over millions of years. And we now have lab-grown diamonds that cost much less and pass muster with all but the tiniest of details. Lab-grown diamonds also have the added benefit of not having to rip deep into the Earth to find them.
According to History.com, an article about New Year’s resolutions traces the origins from the ancient Babylonians, who were the first to make resolutions with the new year, where they “reaffirmed their loyalty to the reigning king. They also made promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed.” If the promises were kept, then the gods were supposed to give them favor in the new year.
The article follows it to the ancient Romans, noting that when Julius Caesar changed the Roman calendar to include two more months, he named one of them January, for Janus, the two-faced god who inhabited doorways and arches. Janus, also the symbol for the drama happy/sad masks, looks back into the old year and forward into the new. The Romans made sacrifices to Janus for promises of good conduct.
The year before last, as per usual, I didn’t make any resolutions beyond the vague “just do better.” And I did. I dropped from 245 pounds to 214, and I was definitely proud of myself. Then 2020 happened. I think we can all agree it wasn’t the best year for anyone, except possibly the owners of Zoom.com. While on a video chat with my doctor in June, he chuckled a bit and said, “everyone’s gaining Covid pounds,” when I explained that all my previous weight loss had disappeared, like so much snow in the night.
Well-meaning relatives have over the years pushed different weight loss systems my way, from the Nutri-System program to Weight Watchers to Atkins, even to the ever stalwart SlimFast shakes. When I did lose the weight, it wasn’t through a specific product or formula. I didn’t buy a magical supplement, though I do take a daily multivitamin (gummy, because if I have to take a vitamin, by golly it better be fruit-flavored). I did it through cooking for myself, with whole foods, reducing most of the sugar in my diet, more water, moving around a bit more and getting more sleep — studies have shown that a better sleep schedule helps regulate the body, which helps with weight loss. It’s the most boring weight loss method on the planet, which is a) why it works and b) why so few people are interested in it.
So, though I think the whole resolution thing is commercial nonsense designed to sell you the latest and greatest, I am resolving once again to just do better. We’ll see.
