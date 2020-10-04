In the middle of a health pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period in Texas by six days, allowing it to start Oct. 13 rather than Oct. 19. The end date remains Oct. 30. It was the right call for a couple of reasons.
First, it’s a presidential election year, and voters always turnout in greater numbers to vote for the highest office in the land. Staffing polls is always a challenge for election officials, and they most often rely on retired residents to help get the job done. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, finding that help has been challenging — just ask school superintendents who are struggling to fill the gaps where retired teachers have opted out of substituting this school year. While the longer early voting period won’t alleviate the challenge of staffing, it does provide voters who know who they’re voting for an opportunity to do so early so as to avoid waiting in line for hours and hours on Nov. 3.
Second, the order actually improves the perception of Texas elections. Texas has a history of discriminating in elections — the state was under federal oversight for election changes for decades because of its past actions — and extending the early voting period is hardly a discriminating move. Although there are arguments again of discrimination as Abbott closes counties to just one absentee ballot drop-off location per county, the extension increases access to the election.
Lastly, the extension gives voters time to cast ballots in a way that can limit the spread of Covid-19 by preventing or lessening those long Election Day lines.
Unless a court issues an injunction because of the lawsuit, early voting will start Oct. 13. Help yourself and help your election officials by making time to visit the polls early.
Klark Byrd
