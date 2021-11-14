Five area bands went to San Antonio this week to the UIL State Marching Band competition, and all of them returned as winners in the eyes of their friends, family and schools. North Lamar High School’s band earned the right to compete in 4A Finals after coming in sixth in the Preliminaries round. The band ultimately won fourth place — no small feat in a state as big as Texas. Paris High School’s band placed 19th in 4A Preliminaries, again no small feat. In 2A, Clarksville High School’s band nearly made it to Finals, falling just shy of seventh place in the Preliminaries. Also in 2A are Rivercrest and Honey Grove high schools. They finished 14th and 15th, respectively, in the Preliminaries round. A huge congratulations to each of these bands for their hard work and for representing the Red River Valley so well.
Thumbs up this week also goes to the United Way of Lamar County for not just reaching it’s incredible $550,000 fundraising goal, but surpassing by more than $7,000. It’s a marvelous feat given the nonprofit lost the fundraising of one of its corporate partners. It’s also a testament to the spirit of this giving community. The money raised by United Way will help fund its more than 20 community partners that work year round to provide much needed help for those in need.
Thumbs down to the situation that’s come about in Honey Grove ISD involving softball coach and teacher Carley Price and a 15-year-old student. In their investigation, the school district and police determined there was enough evidence to charge Price with possession of child pornography, online solicitation of a minor, and improper relationship between an educator and a student. While Price must face a judge on the charges, district parents can take comfort that officials acted quickly when made aware of the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.