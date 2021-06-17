The film “Paris, Texas” is hardly about our town, but entirely about it at the same time.
The film opens on a lone, amnesiac man wandering aimlessly through desolate terrain. Right away the viewer can tell, much like with rural living, the slow pace of this film will require a sense of patience. The lost man, Travis (Harry Dean Stanton), finally comes upon a ramshackle doctor’s office in the middle of nowhere. He allows himself to be examined, though remaining mute, he stares blankly forward while the chain smoking doctor tries to find out if the man’s silence is voluntary. It is — and will remain so for the first quarter of the film.
This is where many Hollywood-acclimated viewers would tap out. It’s as if director Wim Wenders put the hard-won mystery of Travis right up front in order to filter out such types from the jump, types looking for glossy, fast-paced entertainment as opposed to something more languid and substantial. Thus, begins the film’s theme of the superficial versus substantial that Paris, Texas, becomes a metaphor for.
In the most clearly portrayed metaphorical use of Paris in the film, our town is contrasted to Paris, France. This scene is steeped in harrowing childlike innocence when Travis, drunk, tells his son about a painful memory in which his father would always joke about his mother being from Paris, France instead of Paris, Texas. The “joke” being that she was the opposite of a high-class, sophisticated European. This really hurt her because his mother was so unbearably shy and plain, Travis explains to his son. But she was so decent and loving, he adds, almost like an epiphany, with a remorseful longing that cuts deep.
This is a scene where the film brilliantly comes together as a stunningly cohesive whole. Travis has created this fantasy woman in his head based on the abuse of his mother. He thinks he will only win his father over by saving himself from the shame of having a “plain woman.” He only then realizes, well past the middle of his life, that he has ruined his family by becoming like his father and chasing a mirage in his ex-wife, a beautiful young girl named Jane. This disturbing revelation is exacerbated by the fact that Travis is significantly older than Jane, which made her especially vulnerable to the exploitation so many women have suffered, especially in the rural south.
The first words Travis finally speaks after endless prompting from his brother, who has collected him from South Texas, are “Paris, Texas.” Travis is fixated on going back to his birthplace of Paris as a form of self-realization and acceptance, thinking this will somehow bring him peace.
Unfortunately, it’s a long road ahead for Travis to that destination, and although he helps his family as the film unfolds, ultimately, he cannot help himself. However, in the climax of the film, Travis makes amends to his ex-wife Jane, who has found her identity in the last several years away from him. As the true hero of the film, in the last scene, Jane envelops their son in her arms as Travis leaves yet again to “find himself.” It is not made clear where he is going but it seems as if he has finally learned that even a place that shaped folks as decent as his mother can’t save him from himself.
Viewers who seek truth instead of escape will enjoy watching this film. It’s not an easy watch, but like with most things not easy, in the end you feel better for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.