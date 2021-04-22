I frequently travel up to Paris, and I read The Paris News article, “Lamar County Commissioners continue to chase courthouse leaks.” (April 15)
The roof leakage problem has been an ongoing battle for two decades, ever since the courthouse renovation at that time. Just less than two months ago, I was dealing with my own roof leaks (which were frustrating, wearisome, as well as costly). Many roofers are good roofers, but only a few have a keen eye for leaks, especially when it comes to roofs which have little or no slope, or “no pitch.”
It is imperative that a roof have at least some slope in order to drain water properly. If flat roofs are the cause, they cannot handle the heavy snow-load weight, such as occurred with this past February’s recent fluke Arctic cold snap with incredible amounts of snow and ice. A rubber-type sealant is almost critical to apply to the roof of the courthouse.
As one professional roofer told me, a stained ceiling doesn’t always mean the drip originates directly above. High winds can literally push rain leaks underneath shingles and other types of roofing, only to run down a rafter or cross-beam and then fall to the inside ceiling.
I’ve been inside the Lamar County Courthouse and have my “T-Star-J Livestock Brand” recorded at that courthouse. It’s a beautiful landmark building. Let’s preserve it, correctly.
James A. Marples
Longview
