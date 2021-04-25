The Texas House on Thursday rejected a proposal to direct the governor and state health officials to use billions in federal dollars to expand health care coverage for uninsured Texans, including the working poor who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to afford their own health care, The Texas Tribune reported.
Proponents said the proposal would have let Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission design a program suited to Texas conservative values. Opponents said it was a back door expansion of Medicaid.
It is simply mindboggling how hard Texas fights against receiving billions in federal funding to help it provide health care for residents when state leaders so quickly and eagerly beg Congress for federal funds in the wake of a weather disaster.
In September 2020, there were roughly 5.2 million uninsured Texans — that’s 18.4% of the state’s population, or 1 in 5 Texans. That’s double the national average of uninsured people. Texas consistently ranks in the lowest 10 states for best health care. Twenty one rural hospitals in Texas closed between 2010 and 2020, the most of any state, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.
Why isn’t that a disaster worthy of federal funds?
The simple answer is, it is a disaster, and it’s time our state lawmakers did something about it.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.