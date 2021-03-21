If there is any one item in our battle against Covid-19, it’s vaccines. Time and again, history has shown us how effective vaccines have been at helping us overcome deadly diseases, and the numbers are showing a similar story with the novel coronavirus. That’s why the good folks at the Paris-Lamar County Health District and all the volunteers working the weekly vaccine clinics get the first thumbs up this week.
Efforts are underway to get the vaccine to more people. The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Friday opened a three-hour window to anyone over the age of 16 wanting a virus. Texans older than 50 are now included in the official vaccine rollout. And the local NAACP chapter is looking to make a dent in the vaccination rates for Paris’s Black and Hispanic communities.
This is truly a wartime effort by our neighbors and community leaders, and it’s been impressive to see.
Thumbs up too this week to the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts who bridged over to higher ranks. Our local Scout leaders are working hard to instill the skills young boys and girls will need to navigate life in the future. The Scouts are taking these lessons to heart, using them to complete the challenges of each rank to advance to the next.
Our local Scouts pack does quite a bit for the community. They handle the presentation of colors at Veterans Day and Memorial Day events, among others, and they often are found completing community projects that not only beautify the city, but add functionality.
Congratulations, Scouts.
This week’s thumbs down should be obvious — thumbs down to anyone who would attack another based on their gender or ethnicity. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been dealing with increasing attacks since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since March 2020.
On Tuesday, the communities suffered another blow when eight people, including six Asian American women, were gunned down at three metro Atlanta massage businesses.
The attacks must end. Now.
