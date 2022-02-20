Do you know what other people think? Chances are you don’t, yet your brain is likely to trick you into thinking you do. This happens because we’re biologically hardwired to seek out signs of a majority and even to mimic others — there’s strength in numbers after all, and that’s helped us as a species to survive — sometimes at the expense of our own thoughts and opinions and regardless of whether the group is in-person, virtual or even real.
Dr. Todd Rose, co-founder of the think tank Populace, explores this psychological phenomenon in his new book, “Collective Illusions: Conformity, Complicity and the Science of Why We Make Bad Decisions.” In it, Rose argues that our biological needs and our brain chemistry can be used against us at the cost of personal congruence and social trust, but because we can be both victim and perpetrator, we have the power to break the spell of social lies, or as Rose calls them, collective illusions.
According to the author, a collective illusion is when group members privately reject what they believe is a widely accepted standard. Rose provides the example of Elm Hollow, a rural New York community visited by doctoral student Richard Schanck in 1928. Schanck found a majority of residents believed most people in the community favored strict prohibition of playing face card games, although they themselves had no problem with it and even engaged in such games in private. As it turns out, the residents were living under a collective illusion based on the opinion of one woman — the wealthy daughter of the community’s former minister. The illusion dissolved after her death when a minister and his wife joined a bridge party and played publicly with face cards.
While that illusion may be seen as mostly harmless, Rose asserts that today’s illusions, aided by social media, are negatively impacting everything from our views of success to our politics to our very social fabric. Amplified by social media, those with extreme positions appear to be the majority as algorithms feed us a perpetually skewed view of the world and as fake or bot accounts pad support. Staying silent isn’t enough, the book tells us, because our silence is a sign of conformity to others, thus perpetuating the perception of majority support. In essence, our silence can breed the silence of others.
With an emphasis on the fragility of social lies, “Collective Illusions” implores us to “recognize our own private power, commit to congruence, and stand up publicly for what we believe” so that we can “live up to the promise of a better society.”
“Collective Illusions” is a fascinating look at human behavior and how something that’s meant to ensure our survival is approaching the point of threatening it. I thoroughly enjoyed the book, and I appreciated Rose including examples from his own life when he either fell silent to the perceived majority or dispelled the fog of illusion. Those breaks from the various studies he leans on to support his analysis gave me an opportunity to think back on my own experiences with peer pressure or collective illusions and how I felt in those moments. And by discussing the biological drive behind such behaviors, Rose helps readers construct a defense that is more about building themselves up than tearing others down.
If you’re looking for ways to build a better society, “Collective Illusions” is a must-read.
