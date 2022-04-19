I wish I had the money to pick up and move to another part of the country when it gets too hot in Texas, like the snowbirds who pick up and move to another part of the country when it gets too cold where they live. I envy people with the wherewithal in the upper tier of states who can hop in their RVs and spend the winter months in the Keys or along the Gulf Coast to avoid the snow and ice in the places they live the rest of the year. I would love to be able to idle around Vermont or Wisconsin or maybe even Canada in the summer months, but, alas, I do not have that kind of disposable income and I expect I never will, so I will have to stay home here in Texas when the temperatures are flirting with — and actually macking on — the 100 degree mark.
Anyone who knows me, knows I am, at heart, a cold winter person; I love brisk winds and gloomy skies and I bask in the rain and the occasional snow and ice we get in these parts.
But here it is, April already, and the relatively cool weather is all over for at least the next five or six months; it will be months before I can pull out my boots and other winter apparel, when I can layer up rather than strip off to make myself comfortable.
It’s not that I don’t like spring in Lamar County; I do. I like the way everything smells, fresh and green in some places, wet and musty in others, with the first colors to bloom the whites of the ornamental pears and the dogwood, interspersed with the hot pinks of the red buds. They don’t last all that long, not really, and the pears do not smell good at all — which is a shame really — but they make glorious banks of brightness against the bare branches of the other trees and the often still brown and yellow and gray grasses at ground level.
I like the hundreds of different shades of green that can come out right next to each other as I drive down the street and roads. I like the variety of wildflowers that spring up all of a sudden in blankets of color and waves of sweet smells.
Wisteria is my favorite flower of spring and I will willingly go out of my way to drive streets I know have big verdant growths of the pale purple flowers blowing in the breeze.
I like the bright pinks and the yellows of the dandelions and ditch flowers that star the lawns and road sides, and the tiny little white flowers that can almost suffocate you in sweetness as you walk up certain sidewalks to get to particular buildings and government offices. I like the jonquils that pop up in regimented rows that indicate where the foundation of some now long-gone house was, phantom outlines of homes now torn down to make way for all kinds of other constructions.
I already miss the early spring blooms, the one that lasted a few short weeks and are all mostly gone now, but I take solace in the bluebonnets that have covered certain stretches of roads in the areas, especially where the highways merge into the city. Soon they will be joined by the Indian paint brushes along the roadsides and across empty grassy lots and pastures.
After that will come the crape myrtles, with their hot pinks and bright whites to offer splashes of color across a sun-bleached landscape for the remainder of the hot weather months.
And roses, of all colors, will soon make an appearance, even though the fragrant blooms will blow off fast.
I don’t spend a lot of time outdoors in the summer. I have never had a garden of my own, and I haven’t toiled in a yard since I left my parents’ house and didn’t have to answer to my dad’s demand that I get out of the house and come help him for a while. I have lived in apartments and duplexes and — on one memorable occasion — a trailer park for decades, places that hire people to work on the grounds and I appreciate them, I do, and I am happy to see the fruits of their labors..
I work just about every day so I am out of the house while I drive there and back. I drive to stores and I pay bills and I visit friends and family and I admire the blooms and the leaves of spring and of summer from inside my car or as I walk, quickly, from my car to the entrance of one place or another. And I breathe — deeply — as I do.
It won’t keep me from hoping that summer passes quickly, though. As much as I like springtime in Texas, I like autumn even more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.