As I thought over Lamar County Democrat Party chair Gary O’Connor’s recent misstep (“Republican congressman calls for Lamar County Democrat Party chair’s resignation after FB post,” May 2, 2021), I wondered if these words from history might also apply today.
On May 7, 1940, the British Conservative MP, Leo Amery, flung these words at Neville Chamberlain during a House of Commons debate on the British-French expedition in Norway that had ended in failure. Amery repeated Oliver Cromwell’s (paraphrased) words on April 20, 1653, to a Parliament attempting to remain after it had voted to dissolve itself: “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”
Mr. O’Connor has shown he does not respect someone else’s right to state their opinion and he has done a great disservice to all Democrats. He needs to go and allow someone else to restore a semblance of at least listening to others ideas. Agree or disagree, but personal or racial slurs have no place coming from the leader. Even then he owes a personal, public apology to Sen. Tim Scott.
Rod McCoy
Cooper
