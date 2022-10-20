America is a nation of highways, byways and vehicles.
We have virtually unlimited miles to travel. And we also have unlimited roadside attractions to stop and marvel at.
One of the first attractions that comes to my mind is the giant squirrel at Aunt Aggie Dee’s praline company. This is in Sinton, Texas, and the squirrel, not counting base must be about 12 feet tall. It’s a cheerful, chubby squirrel that wears a spring bonnet, patriotic Fourth of July hat or Santa hat. We and hundreds of other people have our photos taken next to her.
I know we have pictures of ourselves in giant rocking chairs. There’s several truly large chairs on small town squares and fair grounds.
It seems there is a civilized but fierce war over what state or town has the actual biggest chair. No clear winner has been named but Kentucky, Massachusetts, Texas, Maine and a lot of other states claim victory.
Cawker City, Kansas has the world’s biggest ball of sisal twine. Folks, it’s big! Kept under a roof it is huge. It was begun by Frank Stoeber in 1953. In just four years it weighed over 5,000 lbs. now it’s around 20,000 lbs!
In Muleshoe, Texas there is a large statue of a mule to pay tribute to the hardworking, pioneering animal. There is also and even larger statue of a muleshoe.
There’s the worlds largest ball of paint in Indiana. It was once a baseball, but 40 years and 24,350 coats of paint and it now weighs 4,200 lbs.
A complicated wonder is up in South Dakota.
The Mitchell Corn Palace is a totally amazing and beautiful creation.
Every year elaborate designs and themes are created on the huge business out of corn. The coming design for 2023 will feature famous South Dakotans. There’s a corn cam if you would like to go online and see this year’s.
It attracts 500,000 visitors every year.
Up in New Brunswick is Magnetic Hill. If you’re in the vicinity, don’t pass up the opportunity to put your car in line and wait your turn to experience an interesting phenomenon.
The Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo has been a fascinating roadside attraction for a lot of years now. And thousands of people have left their spray can graffiti on the vintage cars.
There are a lot of dinosaurs groupings at various dinosaur themed or famed locations. Some of the Fiberglas creatures are funny, others fiercely authentic.
There are dozens of religious attractions, the massive Christ of the Ozarks one of the biggest in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
In other words, American love to travel and we love to take a break and see some very strange things. And there are plenty of strange, unheard of things to see.
Next time you head out on a road trip, be sure and note one or two of these remarkable attractions.
They will most likely make you smile and take a photo or two.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.