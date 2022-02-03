Last fall, Gov. Greg Abbott made a guarantee that’s almost guaranteed to come back and bite him. “I can guarantee that the lights will stay on,” he told Texans as multiple news outlets reported on how ill-prepared the Texas electric grid is for another round of winter storms.
Now, at the moment of this writing, temperatures are dropping fast in the Red River Valley as a cold front comes in from the west. The National Weather Service is forecasting a “likely scenario” of between a quarter inch to a half inch of ice accumulation as temperatures dip well below freezing. Gusty winds will bring additional bite.
While this storm is not expected to be as widespread as the February 2021 storm, it will put a strain on the state’s electric grid. Ice accumulation with gusty winds, well that’s a recipe for power outages. Power providers know that well, and they’ve taken the proactive step of reaching out to customers to inform them that they have pre-positioned resources so they can act quickly if lines go down.
But beyond those intermittent and almost inevitable power outages, Abbott seemed to walk back his guarantee in the fall on Tuesday when he said: “No one can guarantee that there won’t be a ‘load shed’ event.” That’s industry lingo for controlled blackouts, which is exactly what happened a year ago.
Abbott and the Legislature may have overpromised and underdelivered on the Texas electric grid, and we’re about to find out. In the meantime, it would be wise to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Lamar County Emergency Coordinator Quincy Blount offered some tips for potential outages:
• Have blankets readily available.
• Use spare blankets and towels to block air leaks around windows and doors.
• Keep bottled water away from walls and doors, where it may freeze if insulation is poor.
Whether the power stays on or not, Blount also recommends:
• Bringing outdoor pets inside, or at the very least, ensuring they have blankets, hay or other insulating material in their shelter to help them stay warm.
• Keeping all flammable material, including curtains that may float around, away from space heaters.
• Plug space heaters, if needed, directly into a wall socket. Never use an extension cord.
• Leave all faucets and tubs dripping to help prevent frozen pipes.
• Cover outside pipes and faucets with a nonabsorbent material.
• Check on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly.
It may have been foolish for the governor to make a promise that Mother Nature can and will break, but this will be a short-lived winter storm and lineman stand at the ready to face these brutal elements to restore power when it does go out.
Klark Byrd
