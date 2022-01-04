I’m going to go out on a fairly sturdy limb and say all kids dream or fantasize, or maybe just think about, what they will be when they grow up.
I know I did.
The first profession I aspired to was cowboy. I don’t have vivid recollections of this desire, but there is photographic evidence. Back when society was less mobile than today, men used to walk around neighborhoods with ponies behind them and get mothers to pay them to put their kids on the pony and have pictures taken.
According to Mom, when I was put on the pony, I cried for her to come stand next to me. She tried to hide in the photo, but you can see her house slippers in the picture. Then when it came time for me to get off the pony, I screamed and kicked the pony guy because I didn’t want to get off. At 2, I was a fickle fellow.
At 3, I was still in my cowboy phase donning a cowboy hat, boots and six-shooters.
At some point, my ambition changed and I started telling everyone that I was going to be a doctor. And that is what I had been rehearsed by Mom to say as one of the four birthday guests on the Beaumont children’s television program, “Uncle Willie’s.”
“What do you want to be when you grow up” was one of the questions he asked the birthday kids on the show. Plus, if you said the special job word, you would win all the cash on the money tree. On my appearance on the show, it was $50, which was quite a bundle in the olden days. I was going to be the third one asked and wouldn’t you know it the kid right before me said, “doctor,” and the siren went off.
When it came my turn, I panicked. I couldn’t say doctor, my about-to-be-5-year-old mind reasoned. So I blurted out, “actress,” and everyone in the audience, save my mother, laughed. She was mortified. But once off television, I still wanted to be a doctor.
Toward the end of eighth grade, we had to compete in a science fair. Smoking was under fire at the time, with critics saying it was bad for people to smoke. I decided I would do an experiment with a smoking hamster. I would get the hamster to smoke, second hand, and record my observations over a nine-week period. My parents, however, would not allow me to light cigarettes to take a drag or two on and blow in the hamster’s face. So, I decided to mix bits of tobacco with the hamster’s food. When it came time for the science fair, I had my hamster cage with Herman bounding around inside. There were poster boards with my findings written on them.
Mrs. Irene Martin, my science teacher, brought the judge over to me toward the end of the fair, but before he announced the three winners. I kind of remember what he said, something like: “You have set medical science back 10 years!”
He laughed when he said it. I didn’t win the science fair that day and, as you can see, I didn’t become a doctor, either.
