While headlines across the state tell the story of what could be the mostly costly storm in Texas history, the people of Paris and Lamar County are fortunate, thanks to the efforts of public servants and utility workers who managed, for the most part, to keep our lights on and water running to our homes.
At last week’s Paris City Council meeting, Councilor Clayton Pilgrim correctly pointed out that Paris could easily have seen devastation like that of Houston, Austin, Dallas, along with many other communities, where people went for days without water and electricity, causing both death and destruction.
“We could have easily had that here,” Pilgrim said as he referred to “all kinds of crazy stuff going on” with rolling blackouts and temporary loss of water pressure. “Y’all persevered. That’s a huge thing. Places like Austin and Houston, they don’t have the leadership we have.”
Mayor Steve Clifford agreed.
“I know we focus on things that could have been better, but the bottom line is we took a situation that was incredibly difficult, one of the most challenging things that this city will face, and we got through it far better than the vast majority of cities,” Clifford said.
Along with hundreds of people on social media, I join Clifford and Pilgrim in expressing gratitude to both city and county law enforcement, electric and gas utility workers, firefighters and other first responders for going above and beyond the call of duty to help those in need during the extremely cold weather.
To the city’s Public Works Department, under the direction of Michael Smith, I say thank you for the work you did in battling broken water lines, snow and ice in our streets, and for answering the many calls for meter shut-offs because of frozen water pipes throughout the city.
I give a special shout-out to the workers at the city’s water plant out at Lake Crook for keeping water flowing not only to residents of the City of Paris but also to the rest of the county through both Lamar County Water District and the Marvin-Jennings-Clardy Water District.
Public Utilities Director Doug Harris shared with me how the crew at the water plant struggled with the tremendous demand for water as they worked with aging equipment.
“We could have reduced the supply to the county when the demand reached levels close to the maximum our system could handle, but we chose not to cut water to the thousands of folks who depend on us,” Harris said when questioned about the brief boil water notice last week.
With a system pushed to the max, the turbidity levels of water clarity exceeded Texas Commission of Environmental Quality standards by just a smidgen during a four hour period early Tuesday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., prompting a boil water notice that was lifted Thursday morning. A small price to pay under the circumstances, I think most would agree.
While I’m handing out applause, let me include the fabulous job staff and volunteers from the Paris-Lamar County Health Department, the City of Paris and Paris Junior College are doing to man the Covid-19 vaccination hub, first at the Hunt Center at PJC and now at Love Civic Center.
Again, the public servants and volunteers in Paris, Texas, and Lamar County stand head and shoulders above those in other Texas communities when it comes to providing needed services to residents during times of extreme need. They deserve our applause.
