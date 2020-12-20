If you notice the only commissioner wearing a mask is Lawrence Malone. Judge Bell has one in his hands (what good is that?) The rest? Oh, they are too good to wear a mask. BTW, where is the ‘social distancing?’
What needs to be done ... they ought to practice what they preach. Oh, wait a minute, they are too good to do what’s right and they are commissioners that think they are immune.
BTW, we have very good friends that live in Las Cruces, NM, and they went to a reunion of sorts with family on Thanksgiving in Arizona. I called my friend last Friday and they had a great time. I asked if any wore masks and/or did social distancing and he replied, “nope’. You guessed it, he now has Covid and told us to “follow the rules, you don’t want this nasty stuff.” He thought he was made of steel and would not get ill. I told him I’ll keep him in my prayer for a speedy recovery. He’s in a danger zone at 76 years old.
Ray Jensen
Paris
