The City of Paris owes an abundance of gratitude to Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford, if for nothing else but the Market Square Farmers Market.
When Bedford took the reins of the Main Street program in the spring of 2010, one of the first things she did was to go to work promoting and finding vendors for the market. In the 11 years since, the market has grown from just a few vendors selling vegetables to a Saturday treasure featuring all types of food products and selective artisan offerings.
She credits “so many people” for getting the market up and running, and now says the market is “seeing the fruits of all the labor.” But it’s Bedford’s hard work and her enthusiastic personality that drives the market’s success to the point that there is now talk about expansion.
“I am packing them in,” Bedford said about the number of vendors and customers at a May 15 market. “People are hearing about us and are coming from everywhere.”
On that particular Saturday, vendors overflowed from under the two main awnings to a center grassy area where almost a dozen musicians jammed away, providing entertainment for sellers and buyers alike. Throughout the season, the market features various activities to draw in crowds such as the Hatch Chile Fest, which is known to bring in more than 1,000 people.
“This is the best farmers market anywhere,” vendor Polly Holladay said at the May 15 market. “If they add on to this place, we’ll fill that too because there’s that many good people out here producing things.”
I’m not surprised at the success of the market as Bedford’s drive is contagious, particularly for those serving on the Main Street Advisory Board, which recommends Main Street activities to bring people downtown. Such things as the yearly Festival of Pumpkins, Christmas Tree Lighting, Wassailfest, Downtown Paris Mini-Golf Challenge, Wine Fest and Movies in the Park, promote downtown. In addition to promoting activities, Main Street works closely with the Historic Preservation Commission to encourage the restoration of downtown historic properties, and Bedford serves as the city’s historic preservation officer.
Not a native Parisian, Bedford moved here from Michigan with her parents in 1977, attended Paris schools and graduated from the Victory Baptist Academy. Married right out of high school, she later attended Paris Junior College and earned an associates degree in business administration.
I first remember Bedford at Tamolly’s, where she worked several years as a daytime waitress, beginning when the restaurant opened in 1992. She painted downtown storefronts for the holidays for years, and she was a lifeguard and swim instructor at Paris Aquatics Center when the pool first opened in the late ’90s. She became a fitness instructor at Aerofit in 2001 and continued as program director when the center became Paris Fitness and Aquatics until she took the Main Street position.
Join me in sending a heartfelt thank you Bedford’s way for the accomplishments she continues to achieve for our community.
