I think, perhaps, whoever was covering the Beto O’Rourke gathering Saturday evening was either unable to or unwilling to properly count the crowd.
The article in Tuesday’s edition said Beto spoke to “hundreds” of people. I doubt, seriously, from what I saw and people who attended, if there were 100 people there, including the anti-Beto crowd.
But I would expect nothing less from a left-leaning publication. Beto O’Rourke has been run out of more Texas towns than I can count.
Fred Erben
Paris
