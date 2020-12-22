The 2020 election has brought multiple Constitutional topics to the forefront of our daily discussions. The method by which the U.S. elects its president, and the subsequent peaceful transfer of power, are part of a larger theme that has come to define our nation.
For instance, the 22nd Amendment placed a Constitutional prohibition on an individual being elected to more than two terms as president. However, even prior to its ratification in 1951, there was only one president that won more than two terms. A trend of returning power prevailed.
The precedent of a president stepping down and giving back this power was set, at least in large part, by George Washington. Just as Washington resigned as Commander in Chief of the Con-tinental Army after the American Revolution, he would again relinquish power at the end of his second term as president. While self-serving reasons were undoubtedly the catalyst for the latter decision, there is ample evidence that the new precedent had an unquestionable influence on future elections.
For example, Thomas Jefferson, as the end of his second term grew nearer, pointed to Washington’s precedent when explaining why he would not seek a third term. As the Congressional Research Service suggests, “Jefferson’s decision acquired the force of tradition, at least in the short run, and was frequently attributed to Washington. Three of Jefferson’s four immediate successors, Madison, Monroe, and Andrew Jackson (1829-1837), who, arguably, would have been able to secure reelection, retired at the close of their second terms.”
The public discourse of numerous eras illustrates that it was not just simple few who subscribed to the belief that term limits were advantageous. Legislatures, political organizations, newspapers, and the public all partook.
Ulysses S. Grant apparently had ambitions to run for a third term. Grant’s failure to initially reject the idea during his second term created quite a stir. Consequently, the 1875 House of Representatives resolution condemning any potential third term read, “precedent established by Washington and other presidents of the United States, in retiring from the presidential office after their second term, has become, by universal concurrence, a part of our republican system of government.”
One could suggest even when Washington’s precedent was broken, his influence was still present. When discussing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s third term, Tom Ginsburg, James Melton and Zachary Elkins assert, “no doubt some unspecified number of voters who might have otherwise been inclined to vote for him declined to do so because of the unwritten limitation.”
The broader topic here is not confined to the presidency. For example, the expansion of the right to vote for presidential electors to individual citizens and the 17th Amendment that created a direct vote for U.S. senators are two of many comparable precedents.
In the end, countless stepping stones have led America to this point. The very discussions that the American public are having today are remarkably similar to those of the framers of the Constitution. Therefore, if we want to see from where our rights and freedoms originate, we need not look any further than ourselves.
