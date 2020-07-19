I started practicing law in Paris in 1991. I have been in and out of that courthouse since then, but I never really looked at the Confederate statue until tonight, other than a glance as I passed by.
Tonight I stood in front of it and read what it said. “To Our Hero’s,” it says. Our heroes? An army of our ancestors who fought for the right to murder, beat and rape other human beings solely based on the color of their skin? These are heroes? I got sick to my stomach.
OK, I understand that not every Southern man who got forced into that army was there by choice. If you stayed home, you could be killed by mobs as a traitor. It happened in Lamar and Fannin counties. But fighting under those terms may make you a victim, but never a hero.
We need to take that statue out and set it on fire. We need to let everyone know that we do not consider slavers as heroes. It’s the least we can do.
Michael Moser
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.