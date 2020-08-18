Almost every Texan’s favorite carbonated soft drink, Dr Pepper, has been in short supply on grocery store shelves lately because of increased demand by stay-at-homes for the beverage invented in Waco in 1885, and the can industry’s inability to get enough aluminum to make the cans shoppers have been snapping up in multiple cases for their pandemic pantries.
It’s freaking some Dr Pepper addicts out.
As reported last week by USA Today, it’s not that the beverage is in short supply, it’s the aluminum cans they come in that are getting harder to keep in the shelves.
The hoarder mentality of “OMG-I-can’t-live-without-this-I-better-buy-all-I-can-get-my-hands-on-right-now” made Dr Pepper drinkers go out and stock up on the sugary-sweet soft drink so they’d be able to get their daily fixes during the home lockdowns and widespread restaurant closings brought on by the pandemic. For some reason the cans were the first ones to be cleaned out, making some panic-stricken soda slurpers crazy enough to take to the Internet with warnings about the bottler going out of business.
Apparently, that’s not true. A spokesperson for Dr Pepper said it is not the soda that’s in short supply.
“We find out about these glitches when people call us because here, everything is in production and smooth,” said the spokesperson in a statement to the press. “It is not a problem of supply. I just got off the phone with a customer in New York who could not find Dr Pepper in aluminum cans. This has been going on since Covid started.”
Canned goods were one of the first targets of pandemic bulk buyers, all kinds of canned goods, and it’s been hard on the makers of cans to keep up with the demand since the pandemic began. So a lot of different kinds of canned goods are harder to keep stocked on grocery store shelves. That does not mean that the products they contain are not going to be available to those who want them. The shopper may just have to look to other types of containers.
I was in the grocery store just last night and, yes, the shelves reserved for cases of canned Dr Pepper and Diet Dr Pepper were a bit bare, but there were plenty of other packages of the prune-based cola on the shelves — plastic bottles of all the various flavors of Dr Pepper abounded. Yet as I walked down the aisle, I watched several people standing forlornly, looking longingly at the one empty section of beverages as if waiting for the cases of cans to magically appear before their eyes. It was sad.
And it’s not as if Dr Pepper is not available in other forms. Even though some restaurants have been closed or restricted as to the number of people they could seat in dining rooms, drive-thru take-out service has not been shut down at all. I have worked in fast food restaurants; I know how some people drive through their favorite fast-food place — two, three, four times a day — for yet another of those jumbo fountain drinks they say they cannot live without.
I am not a Dr Pepper drinker. My mother was addicted to the stuff. After we moved to Texas, she was introduced to it and was hooked right away. She would hide the stuff from us kids, doling it out in small tastes, if we were “good.” I never liked the taste of it, not really, and after I started being able to buy my own beverages, I have bought, and enjoyed, Coca-Cola.
These days, I don’t drink nearly as much soda pop as I used to, and when I do I never buy it in cans. I prefer a zero sugar cola in the plastic bottles with lids you can re-close. What I really prefer is a jumbo serving of unsweetened ice tea from my favorite fast-food drive-in, but even those I only buy once or twice a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.