It’s Christmas time. And as anyone who has driven around after dark knows, that means lots of lights and Christmas displays. From elaborate, incredibly complex choreographed events to simple lighted trees in a window, Christmas lights are everywhere. Housing developments, skyscrapers, small towns and two track backroads, those lights are there.
Entire towns bring in economic blessings by creating light displays that attract tourism. Carols play, hot cider is sold and thousands come to see the beautiful lights, lights and more lights.
It’s a rare person who doesn’t go out “looking at lights” this time of year. Whole families pile into the biggest vehicle to ride around looking at the various scenes.
There is so much variety. Santas, angels, candy canes, nativity scenes. There are sleighs and homes made three dimensional in the darkness by being perfectly outlined in lights. The latest craze has been a wide variety of fabric animals or people that are lit from within and inflated by a blower. Spotlights illuminate wooden cutouts, multicolored strings of small bulbs cover trees. It’s all lighthearted and beautiful.
For years I’ve asserted that humans are a lot like crows and raccoons. We love bright and shiny things. It’s a rare person who doesn’t become engaged with a sparkling piece of jewelry, a ladies “blinged out” blouse or the deep, subtle glitter in a pearlized paint job on a car or truck. I’ve said we just like bright, sparkling things. Like crows or raccoons, we may even take the baubles that attract us home to be savored later.
But while driving the other night, seeing the warm golden glow of a window that framed a tree, I had another thought.
Does this go deeper? Much deeper? It’s winter. The days are short, the nights long and often very cold. That enhances Christmas lighting! What’s deep about it, though?
I wonder if buried deep within us this doesn’t invoke some feeling of safety.
It hasn’t been that long ago when there were no street lights, no Christmas lights.
Instead, we scurried out of the bitter cold into a home where, hopefully, a fire beat back the cold and a roof kept the weather away.
A lamp in a small window, a torch by a door must have been a source of great relief and comfort. To rush down a muddy street, to ride through icy mud or snow and to arrive home safely must have been special indeed.
Further back in history, think about how terrifying it must have been for Mary and Joseph when there was no place with the light and warmth an inn would provide. And yet, how wonderful must a stable with its murky light have been. A guttering oil lamp must have been so welcome for a weary couple.
I think that our celebration of lights is more than simply good cheer, more than impressing others.
I think that the beauty of lights shining in the darkness still gives a feeling of safety, joy and contentment. They are the beacons of hope that humankind still needs, no matter what century.
They lift our hearts, they feed our souls and yes, they allay our fears. How bad can things be when the cheerfully lit homes, parks and businesses beckon us to venture out into the cold and dark night for the express purpose of seeing them? Or how much joy do we find as we drive home from work and get to savor the season, looking at twinkling lights or floodlit scenes on the way? It is a season of lights with roots going back thousands of years. It is a season of lights that helps us realize that we are blessed with hope, joy and safety.
I hope you feel it too. I hope you get to be touched by the true meaning of Christmas lights shining not only through the physical darkness, but through that long night of the soul. I hope it brings you joy and peace. Merry Christmas.
