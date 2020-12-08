It can be hard to wrap your mind around how important a local food bank is until you’re the one who needs its services. With most people just one paycheck away from financial disaster, a food bank can be the only thing standing between a household and hunger, and that was before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before this year’s pandemic-related layoffs and business closings, our local major food bank, the Downtown Food Pantry, was serving 25% of the Lamar County population. According to the pantry’s website, it served 12,745 people across 4,367 families in 2019. The pantry provided 2.25 million nutritious meals by doling out 2.7 million pounds of food. All of that was done by distributing groceries two days a week. The work of executive director Allan Hubbard, his staff and volunteers is impressive.
But the work does not come without cost. Although local food banks purchase food through the North Texas Food Bank at dramatically discounted prices — keep in mind if you intend to donate to the food pantry that your dollar goes much further than your canned goods — the North Texas Food Bank works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure food with donated funds and state and federal grant monies or programs.
To help meet increased demand during the pandemic, the federal government created the Farmers to Families Food Box program. According to the USDA, the program provided more than 124 million food boxes worth close to $4 billion nationwide. The program is set to end in December.
Food banks also were aided by the Food Purchase and Distribution Program created to help farmers affected by the trade war between the U.S. and China and Europe. The program ended in September, but food banks will get food bought with those funds through this month.
Texas food banks are also concerned by a 40% cut in funding of a Texas Department of Agriculture program that buys surplus produce from farmers.
Now is the time to reach out to lawmakers to urge them to find ways to continue supporting food banks. The pandemic isn’t over, and hunger for many as food banks suffer shortages is on the horizon. Lawmakers can intervene, and they should until the pandemic is over.
Klark Byrd
