Dion Pride is one of, if not the greatest entertainer I have witnessed in my lifetime. His voice, his stage presence, his musical abilities and his ability to communicate with an audience exceed those of his father, the late and great Charlie Pride, a singer I admired when “real” country music was in its heyday.
Those lucky enough to have heard Dion Pride at last week’s Country Music Dinner Theater at First Christian Church remained spellbound as the performer took ownership of the stage and mesmerized an intimate audience of about 100 people for more than an hour.
I consider myself pretty much an original country music aficionado, and I spent many a Saturday night at Panther Hall in Fort Worth during my college days at Texas Christian University and for several years afterward until I moved to Paris in 1975. It was in 1969 that I heard Charlie Pride record a live performance there for RCA records. During the ’60s, I also heard such greats as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Conway Twitty, Jerry Lee Lewis, Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and others, either in person at “the hall,” or on KTVT’s Cowtown Jamboree.
Why do I say Dion Pride may be the greatest entertainer I have witnessed in my lifetime? While other star performers are great either as singers or musicians, or even both, none I’ve heard combine musical talent with the ability to converse with an audience the way Dion Pride does. Nor do they mesmerize an audience with the electric guitar in quite the same manner as the artist does as he translates his interpretation of a song into intricate guitar licks. The listener receives the rhythm of the licks, interspersed with the song’s melody, while the performer’s facial expressions intensify what the listener hears.
From the show’s opening song, “Mississippi Delta Town,” through his final number, “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” Pride displayed a talent beyond measure as he sang number after number, interspersed with narratives about his personal relationship with the ground-breaking artist who made those songs famous. He spoke about days on his grandfather’s farm in Mississippi, where he learned to milk a cow at the break of dawn, to his father’s last public performance Nov. 11, 2020, at the Country Music Association Awards where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award just weeks before Covid-19 took him from us.
The shocker at the Charity Dinner Theater, though, came when Pride introduced “Six Days on the Road,” and talked about bad harmony on the second verse in the original recording, recorded no less live at Panther Hall in 1969. “What? I was there that night because at the time I remember all the hype about the recording. It’s easy to see how someone singing from the dance floor could be picked up on the recording, but I don’t actually recall the drunk who tried to sing along that night. At last week’s dinner theater, Pride also sang his version of “Kaw-liga,” recorded by his father that same night. While the father put a lot into the song back in the day, the son’s interpretation goes so much farther as an entertainment factor both vocally and instrumentally.
For a man who wanted his son to be just like him, I know Charlie Pride must be grinning from above. Dion Pride fulfils a father’s aspirations for his son, and so much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.