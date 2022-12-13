Fairly early in my career, I did a story on a man who trained Labrador retrievers to compete in field trials. One of the things he told me was that Labs had varying degrees of intelligence just like humans. He said the best ones to train were those with what he called medium intelligence, as they were usually the most eager to follow directions and please their trainer. He said the brighter dogs learn quickly, but figure out they don’t want to do what is being asked. And the lower intelligent Labs just never get the hang of it.