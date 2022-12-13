I often spent great amounts of time pondering things of tremendous importance to the function of the universe.
Why just a few days ago I spent a good 10 minutes, almost, pondering what the best sandwich in the universe as we know it is.
I know what I know is the best sandwich of all, and God agrees with me on this.
There is not a sandwich on the face of this or any other Earth better than a properly put together BLT.
Even though I know that is the best sandwich, I am forced to have to understand that not everyone is as worldly or bright as I am. Or even have the superior taste I was graced with. Some people just don’t know what tastes good, poor souls. I mean, I hear that there are some people who think liver tastes good. I can’t even imagine what went wrong with them.
So after pondering, I embarked on research, Not that kind of bad research where you have an outcome in mind, then only use the research that backs what you wanted to find.
No, I sought out a bona fide opinion on this critical matter of what others feel is the best san.
Imagine my surprise when after twenty-seven long minutes of fairly intense research, I could only find favorite, unusual, well-known and such lists. Not a single list one that would commit to the best sandwich.
Some of the favorites were well-known sandwiches that have been around just as long as the BLT, which is the best sandwich in the world by the way. You know, the good, old grilled cheese. The tuna, the ham, the club; they were all on the favorites list. Even that kid pleaser, which I never liked until I was out of college.
On another list were the Reuben, pastrami - which is high on my like list, but cannot compare to the best sandwich in the world which is the BLT, and the lobster roll, which is a staple in the northeast, Maine particularly, but not here.
There was a list of the most spectacular sandwiches which had a lot of bizarrely named things that were labeled as sandwiches.
One of them was called the Garth Trinidad and is only available at one shop in Los Angeles. In fact, the article said that the sandwich tastes like Los Angeles. That does not make my mouth water like a BLT, the best sandwich in the world, does.
Still another list, actually two that I looked at, had the famous Philly cheesesteak sandwich on them. According to its own PR the sandwich is beloved, but that still doesn’t make it the best-tasting sandwich, which by the way is the BLT.
Another sandwich on one of the lists was the muffuletta which is a New Orleans specialty and it is a meal. They are big, but I don’t even know if that sandwich is available outside of New Orleans. And if it was, I don’t think I would get one outside of New Orleans. It just wouldn’t taste right, I am sure.
Which is unlike the BLT, the best-tasting sandwich ever, which is good in any state in the USA.
Even the best-tasting sandwich has degrees of goodness. I make a mean BLT myself because of my years of making the sandwich. I have had them in 38 states, but the best one I have ever encountered is right here in Texas. Unfortunately, it is many miles from here in Alvin at The Sandwich Shoppe at Medic One Pharmacy.
It is called the Pork Belly. It is a lot of bacon, Vermont cheddar, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, onions and green leaf lettuce on lightly toasted bread, and it is truly the best-tasting sandwich ever.
Some of y’all might have noticed how I kept writing that the BLT is the best-tasting sandwich ever. That is because if you repeat something over and over, a lot of people will believe it. I learned that in college in a marketing class. Or did I learn that was propaganda in an international studies class.
Whatever, BLT is the best.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com
