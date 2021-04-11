Somewhere in Texas at this very moment, a child is suffering from abuse. In this state, an average of four children per week die from abuse or neglect; 184 children are confirmed abuse victims; and more than seven children per hour are maltreated.
These statistics, presented by TexProtects, are startling to say the least.
Even more shocking is knowing that children in our own communities are suffering from abuse. And they are, at alarming rates.
That’s the message of the Children’s Advocacy Center’s pinwheel garden, planted Friday. Each pinwheel represents a child served by the center in 2020 alone — all 290 of them. The colors correspond to the type of abuse in each case, including sexual abuse, neglect, physical, drug endangerment and witnessing a violent act.
There are three times more pinwheels — 153 — representing sexual abuse than there are representing physical abuse, the second most common form of child abuse in Lamar and Red River counties.
Allow that to sink in for a moment.
A child who suffers an act of abuse is scarred for life. It can impair their brain development, contribute to poor physical, mental and emotional health, lead to delinquent behavior and adult criminality, and premature death.
This month is Child Abuse Awareness Month. It’s a good time to familiarize yourself with the statistics and learn what to look out for. Sometimes it’s not what a child says, but what they’re not saying. Not every victim of abuse will cry out for help. In fact, it’s believed 1 in 5 children in the U.S. will be the victim of some type of sexual abuse before they reach adulthood, but only 1 in 10 will tell.
Please, raise awareness of this issue for our children’s safety. Support the Children’s Advocacy Center as well. To learn more, visit cacparis.org.
Klark Byrd
