In the presidential election of 2020, millions of voters voted for someone they thought was a moderate, middle-of-the-road candidate who would represent the values of the majority of the middle class and our love of country. Those voters who get their news from social media or the mainstream media were told that Joe Biden was their man. We had such a person in the presidential office at that time, but many did not like him because he was aggressive, tweeted too much, supposedly lied, and was not one of the political elite who feel they alone should run the country and select who should serve in the White House.
The undeniable fact was that President Donald Trump loves the United States of America and worked to make it a better place for all Americans. He brought common sense to government, which is the last thing the political elite in Washington want.
So, how is that working out these days? On President Biden’s first day in office, he canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, put thousands out of work and threw open the border with Mexico to thousands of illegal immigrants (many with Covid-19) and the drug cartels. Any program or plans that Trump had set in place canceled as quickly as possible. He rejoined the Paris Accord to affect climate change, and began funding the Palestinians so they could launch rockets at Israel.
According to Biden and his minions in Washington, including the military, the greatest terrorist threat to America was “domestic terrorists.” In other words, Trump supporters.
Next, Biden’s administration went to work on massive spending bills and tax increases as well as a bill to remove state control of presidential elections and have the federal government take charge. Biden let the State Department know he wanted nothing to do with Trump’s plans for a conditional withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump’s plan was to have the withdrawal in early May before the Taliban came out of their winter quarters in the mountains. The Taliban feared Trump because they knew when he threatened to strike their leaders if they broke the agreement, he meant it. It didn’t take long for the Taliban to figure out they had nothing to fear from the Biden administration. The Taliban began increasing their attacks.
In March, April, May and June, our military in Washington must have been working on diversity training and worrying about domestic terrorists instead of planning a withdrawal of our equipment, civilian personnel and troops. The U.S. abandoned the largest air base and CIA listening post in the Middle East by the dark of night without telling our NATO allies who were helping guard the outer perimeter. Our military left behind $85 billion worth of equipment, including rifles, sniper equipment, night vision goggles, mortars, tanks, artillery, Blackhawk helicopters, attack helicopters and over 70,000 vehicles.
Where in history has a military force withdrawn and left so much booty for the enemy? We abandoned a large air base with multiple runways for a small, one runway airport in the middle of a large metro area and let our enemy control access. Again, without telling our allies. The British sent out patrols to pick up their citizens and interpreters while the Biden administration denied our troops permission to leave the base.
My wife and I could not help shedding tears of anguish at the deaths of those 13 brave men and women of our armed forces who were pictured the day before holding babies and little children in their arms. The men and women who voluntarily serve our country are second to none in the world. They have fought and died for the past 20 years to keep us safe. God bless every one of them.
And what about our country’s standing in the world? The U.S. cut and run without even consulting our NATO allies. The British Parliament held America in contempt. In a recent article in the Wall Street Journal, titled “Withdrawal Shuffles Global Power Order,” a Chinese spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said, “American myth down, more and more people are awakening.” In the same article, Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of Russia’s RT broadcaster tweeted, “The moral of the story is: don’t help the Stars & Stripes. They just hump you and dump you.”
When Biden took office, he said “America is back.” A lot of us are wondering, back to what? I think we have a lot of allies wondering as well.
