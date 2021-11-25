How many times have you heard “They don’t make cars like they used to”? Or they don’t make clothes, tools, homes, toys, grocery stores or any one of a thousand other things like they used to.
Generally speaking, I’m prone to say “you’re right, they make them better.” I mean, take cars. No, they aren’t a land yacht size and built with enough metal for a tank, but they are more fuel efficient, last longer and do so much more. Guys don’t spend every Saturday adjusting the carburetor or setting the points, either. Brakes don’t pull when they get wet. Tires last a long, long time now. And TV? Well, I wasn’t a big fan of three channels and snow that always seemed to occur and block picture and sound at the most crucial point in a scene.
Cellphones replaced landline phones, and what an improvement. If we shove nostalgia aside and really look at things, many things are better now.
There is one thing I definitely agree on, though. They do not make “little old ladies” like they used to. Now, I fall into the old lady category if not the little category. And, as I predicted back in the 1980s, I’m a casual dressing, laid back, remnant of the hippie type.
Many women my age are well dressed and made up, though. Yet, they don’t match up to the standards of the older women back 20 or 30 years ago.
In Deport, there were 20 or 30 older women who never set foot out of their homes without hair styled, perfectly dressed and with makeup. It didn’t matter if they were heading to church or to the grocery store. They were hair sprayed, color coordinated and nicely groomed.
Alpha Barnard and Mary Westbrook come to mind when thinking about this. They loved to go fishing. We’re talking pool bank fishing where you took your pole, maybe a folding lawn chair and a can of just-dug worms. They could spend all afternoon on the bank of a local pond happily fishing. And I remember them coming by our office one day to show off the really large catch they had made. It was June, but their blouses were buttoned to that top collar button and the sleeves were long for sun protection.
There they were, hair still perfect, makeup in place, polyester slacks, matching blouse and, I kid you not, jewelry. Yep, nice costume jewelry, blue lapel pin for Mary and a lovely amber necklace for Alpha. Earrings, definitely. Their concession to being out in nature was they wore flats instead of the low heel shoes they basically lived in. If complimented on an outfit, it was always “this old thing? You’re too kind.”
Older women from that era would probably weep in sorrow if they saw today’s church attenders in jeans and flats, no hats or gloves. It was a natural part of life back then. Clothes and appearances were simply a part of who you were.
And while I do not want to have to go back to that time, in fact rebelled against it as a youngster, I do admit I admire their spirit.
So, here’s to something they really don’t make like they used to. Elderly ladies. I salute your determination, your sense of self worth and your pride.
Here’s to Alpha, Mary, Jessie and my grandmother May. Here’s to Verna, Purna, Velma and Lois. Here’s to Tommie, Reba, Jem and Edith. They were the lovely older women of my childhood and young adulthood in Deport.
I’m betting you can assemble a list similar to mine. Think about it, and I’ll bet the images make you smile.
