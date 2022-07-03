I could not have been more proud to be an American living in Paris, Texas, than Friday night at Bywaters Park to hear the longest performing band in the state of Texas present its annual Fourth of July concert.
More than 100 other Parisians joined me around the Peristyle as 65 or so musicians led by band director Joe Watson entertained with a performance filled with patriotic marches and songs to celebrate Independence Day.
Having played trumpet in high school and in college, I was amazed at the difficulty of the arrangements and how well the band sounded knowing that the musicians have had a limited number of rehearsals before beginning its summer season. Members of the band range in age from teens to seniors in their 80s and some of the members have been involved with the group for more than 50 years.
From the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” to open the concert to the band’s traditional closing with “I Love Paris” with soloist Dick Logee, the evening’s selections could not have been more carefully chosen to inspire patriotism and pride in both our country and community.
I can’t imagine anyone not being inspired by “America,” “You’re a Grand Ole Flag,” “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle” or Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” or Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” Add to the mix the famous John Philip Sousa marches “The Thunderer,” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
A highlight of the evening came with the playing of “The Armed Forces Salute” featuring “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” “The Marines Hymn,” “Anchors Aweigh,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “Always Ready.” The crowd applauded as members and veterans of each of the branches of the military stood during the playing of the various marches.
Of added interest, Paris ISD music instructor Byron Myrick introduced each selection and summarized its history and significance. Not only did those in attendance hear some of the county’s patriotic songs but learned how each came to be.
For instance, I learned that “The Star Spangled Banner” was recognized for official use by the United States Navy in 1889 and by U.S. President Woodrow Wilson in 1916, and was made the national anthem by Congressional resolution on March 3, 1931. I also learned that Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” written in 1897, for years was considered the country’s national anthem. Although it did not become our national anthem, It was designated as the country’s national march in 1976.
It’s not too late to hear the remarkable Paris Municipal Band in concert this year with performances scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on July 8 and again on July 15 at Bywaters Park. I highly recommend attendance for those who enjoy a relaxing evening under the stars listening to a fantastic band play memorable music.
