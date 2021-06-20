Since the city, county and schools are using the revalue way of charging for taxes, does the older person that reached a certain age still get their tax froze at that year, or is that gone? And people that could get a homestead break on their taxes, is that still there?
And I would like someone in the county offices to tell us exactly where the $10 road and bridge fee goes, and also why and where does the $4.75 for processing and handling go since we have always had people hired to handle this kind of thing?
Bill Walker
Paris
