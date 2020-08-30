Stylebook update

The Paris News is using “Anglo” in place of “white” when reference to race in text is necessary, except when quoting a speaker or written material. The decision was made the same day the newspaper began using the Associated Press’s rule to capitalize “Black,” a move that put the word on equal footing with other descriptors such as Native American and Hispanic. We decided not to capitalize “white,” a move desired by white supremacist groups, and we learned in our research that “Caucasian” was not correct as it refers to a region of Russia from which few Anglo Americans come. By definition, “Anglo” is the appropriate capitalized descriptor for “a white inhabitant of the U.S. of non-Hispanic descent,” per Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary.