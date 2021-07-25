Women in Paris and Lamar County continue to make a difference, and our community is fortunate that gender has little to do when it comes to those who fill leadership roles.
We have a female mayor, a female Paris Junior College president, a female executive director of the Lamar County United Way, a female superintendent at North Lamar ISD, a female executive director of the Paris Economic Development Corp. and another lady who serves as pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church and who until last week served a three-year term as vice chairman of the PEDC board of directors. I could go on and on about female leadership in service clubs and nonprofit agencies as well, but I think you get my point.
This week, I would like to hand out kudos to three women in particular who have made the news recently. They include Joan Mathis, recently honored by the City of Paris by naming a park in her honor, Shay Bills for her service as vice chairman of the Paris Economic Development Corp. and Mayor Paula Portugal for her beautification efforts.
A Lamar County icon for her dedicated service, Mathis taught English for 51 years, mostly at Paris Junior College, where she impacted the lives of thousands of students, But her service and dedication to others reaches out throughout Paris and Lamar County as a member of the Kiwanis Club and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Downtown Food Pantry and the Boys & Girls Club, where her photograph graces its Wall of Honor. She has served on the board of directors of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the Paris Education Foundation and Lamar County United Way, where she received its Leadership Award a year ago.
She holds the position of secretary for the local chapter of NAACP and is a member of the Miss Paris Debs Scholarship Committee. She teaches Sunday school at St. Paul Baptist Church, serves as a substitute teacher when needed and works at Maxey Funeral Home. My sincerest kudos goes out to Joan Mathis.
Paris Economic Development Corp. Chairman Josh Bray portrayed Shay Bills accurately earlier this week as the economic engine recognized her term of service.
“Shay, I just want to personally tell you how much we appreciate your hard work and dedication to this board,” Bray said. “Not only to this board but to this community in making Paris a better place to live and raise our families.”
Bills served the economic engine during some tumultuous but successful years that saw the relationship between PEDC and the City of Paris improve immeasurably after some rough times. She played an important role in bringing American Spiralweld Pipe Co. to Paris, in retaining and adding jobs at J Skinner Bakery and most recently in the expansion of home-grown Metro Gate Manufacturing Co. Kudos to you, Shay Bills.
One of the first things Paris Mayor Paula Portugal did after being named mayor in May was to encourage the reorganization of Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine and begin a Yard of the Month program for the purpose of stressing beautification as an economic development tool.
Notice the recent pruning of crepe myrtle trees on the loop, most of which were planted several years ago thanks to former Mayor Dr. A.J. Hashmi and Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine. Although kept alive by city maintenance crews, the trees have not been trimmed since they were planted. I learned that Portugal convinced City Manager Grayson Path to bring in a professional arborist to train workers how to trim crepe myrtles properly, and wow, they look much better. Kudos for your efforts, mayor.
And kudos for the Yard of the Month program. The first recipients received yard signs and certificates at a July 12 City Council meeting along with a $25 gift certificate from Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine. At that meeting, Portugal stressed that staff will be looking for yards from each quadrant of the city, both commercial and residential, to receive an award each month along with a reward for a property that has been renovated. Nomination forms are available at www.paristexas.gov/myotm.
