A warm and sincere thank you to the voters of Lamar County for reelecting me as your Lamar County clerk. I am forever grateful for you continuing to put your trust in me and allowing me to continue the job I love so dearly.
Throughout this race, my family has been deeply involved in supporting me, and I first and foremost wish to thank them for always being there and helping me during the campaign. I also wish to thank my staff who has always been at my side, not only helping me in the office but on the campaign trail as well. Much of what I do as County Clerk involves my team, and I truly appreciate everything they do to help our office run smoothly.
I also want to thank the many folks who helped me run a positive and professional campaign, from those who helped with signs, attended meet and greets, and those who assisted me in promotions and social media.
There were a number of generous financial contributors as well, and I wish to sincerely thank those friends and supporters who helped me put together the many marketing materials which helped strengthen my campaign efforts.
As I always say, I love my job and I am so honored to be reelected so I can continue serving the citizens of Lamar County. Thank you for trusting, supporting and believing in me as your county clerk.
Ruth Sisson
Paris
