Well, Perseverance has landed on Mars, and from touchdown was already sending not just high resolution color images but video as well back to our planet.
It still blows my mind. Mars is on average 49 million miles away — since the orbit is not a perfect circle. Perseverance is the 11th craft to land on Mars, starting with the Viking 1 and 2, an orbiter/lander pair launched at the red planet in 1975. The Viking 1 sent back color photos, but they were tiny and grainy digital images.
NASA has a wonderful website dedicated to the planet, mars.nasa.gov, featuring history of our observations of the red planet, from the ancient Babylonians noticing its fixed position in the sky relative to the stars, to the Greeks naming it Ares after the god of war, and the Romans later renaming it Mars after their war god counterpart. It has each individual mission to Mars and what information was sent back, from Viking to Pathfinder to Curiosity and now to Perseverance. And there’s a special section for future missions to Mars, what NASA hopes to achieve in the near — and far — futures.
And, like its immediate predecessor, Curiosity, the Perseverance rover also has a Twitter account. The account shares daily tidbits and facts and images from the rover’s position on the planet. I remember plenty of media outlets went wild when the Curiosity rover sang “Happy Birthday” to itself, an Easter Egg scientists hid in the machine that activated by the way the rover moved.
A press release from NASA said that while Perseverance wouldn’t sing “Happy Birthday” to itself, alone on the red planet, there was a hint that something might happen on Perseverance’s birthday.
Of course, the ultimate goal of all the rovers and missions is to actually land a human on the planet, something that’s been speculated for decades, even centuries, going as far back as 1638, with the book “The Man in the Moone,” a book published by Francis Godwin, a bishop with the Church of England, according to an article published by The Atlantic in 2016.
That book covers the adventure of a man who builds a ship that sails to the moon, of course, not Mars, but since that kernel of an idea was planted, plenty of other works have been published that speculate what might happen on the red planet.
There’s always the literary classic “The Martian Chronicles” by Ray Bradbury and recent bestseller, “The Martian” a 2011 novel by Andy Weir. I recommend both books, with the former a wonderful sci-fi about alien life on the planet, and the latter about a space explorer stranded all alone on Mars after his shipmates accidentally abandon him in a storm. Poor guy, he just wanted to listen to something that wasn’t disco. “The Martian” is also a fun film featuring Matt Damon as the stranded astronaut and directed by Ridley Scott.
And I like the rover’s name, Perseverance. Perseverance, the trait, not the rover, was what got us to the moon in the first place.
