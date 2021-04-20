Every vote counts, and now is the time to make your voice heard at the ballot box if there’s a local race or proposition affecting you.
Early voting for the May 1 election started Monday. Not everyone in the Red River Valley will need to vote because many races went uncontested. That means it’s your responsibility to know whether there’s a race or proposition to vote on based on your home address.
Two school districts have bond proposals up for voter consideration. One is Prairiland ISD’s $7.5 million bond to add classrooms to Blossom Elementary and its junior high, as well as improvements and renovations throughout the district. The bond, if passed, will not raise property taxes because there’s a funding agreement between the district and six new solar farms within it.
The second is North Lamar ISD’s five-proposal bond package, totaling $51.55 million. Voters are asked to consider each proposal, including Proposition A - Academics for $43.07 million; Proposition B - transportation for $1.8 million; Proposition C - Technology for $405,000; Proposition D - Athletics for $2.075 million; and Proposition E - Fine Arts for $4.2 million.
There’s also a Paris City Council District 4 seat race between Mihir Pankaj and James O’Bryan to succeed Dr. Steve Clifford, who served Paris for two terms as mayor and is now term limited.
And there’s contested races for the Places 2, 3 and 5 seats in Bogata.
So, if you live in any affected district, the time to vote is this week, or on May 1, a Saturday. Voting locations are available in related stories on TheParisNews.com.
Make your voice heard. Go vote.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.